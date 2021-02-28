NYT: Second former aide accuses Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment

A second former aide to New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment, according to the New York Times.
CNN’s Brynn Gingras has the latest.
