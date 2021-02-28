First cases of worrying Manaus variant of Covid-19 found in UK

Officials have identified the first UK cases of the Manaus variant of coronavirus, a new strain that may spread more rapidly and respond less well to existing vaccines.Public Health England (PHE) said on Sunday that six cases of the concerning P.1 variant first detected in the Brazilian city have been confirmed in Britain, three in England and three in Scotland.
Six new cases of mutant Brazil Covid strain in UK
Cornish Guardian
An urgent alert was issued after the P.1 Brazil variant of Covid-19 - first seen in the city of Manaus - was found in a Covid test..