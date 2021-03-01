Trump Speaks At CPAC About Big Tech

Trump also took a jab at tech giants "If the federal government refuses to act," Trump said, "then [in] every state in the union, where we have the votes, which is a lot of them, big tech giants like Twitter, Google and Facebook should be punished with major sanctions whenever they silence conservative voices."
Donald Trump Jr. gives fiery CPAC speech full of grievances against anti-Trump Republicans, big tech, and the mainstream media
Trump Jr. ranted about Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, saying her "politics are only slightly less popular than her father is at a quail..
