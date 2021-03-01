Trump Teases 2024 Run in CPAC Speech

The former president gave his first formal speech since leaving the White House on Sunday at CPAC.

Trump repeated his false claims that he won the election in November and suggested he may run again in 2024.

Who knows?

I may even decide to beat them for a third time, Donald Trump, via Politico .

He also criticized Joe Biden for having "the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history,”.

And called the Biden Administration “anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science.”.

None of us even imagined just how bad they would be and how far left they would go, Donald Trump, via Politico .

In just one short month, we have gone from ‘America First’ to ‘America Last.', Donald Trump, via Politico .

Trump was also critical of "top establishment Republicans” who spoke out against him.

And Big Tech companies who “should be punished with major sanctions whenever they silence conservative voices.” .

In the annual CPAC presidential straw poll, 68 percent of attendees said Trump should run again