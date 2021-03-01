Trump Teases 2024 Comeback in Sunday Speech to CPAC

Former President Donald Trump called for Republican Party unity when he returned to the political stage for the first time since losing the White House to Joe Biden.
Nancy Chen reports.
(2-28-21)
Former President Donald Trump made his first public speech Sunday since leaving the White House, addressing a large crowd at the..
Donald Trump took direct aim at the transgender community at CPAC 2021 -- complaining women's sports were being turned upside down..