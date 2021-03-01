Golden Globes: Chadwick Boseman, Bill Murray’s Shirt, The Crown | All Highlights | | Oneindia News

The Golden Globes ceremony was held yesterday.

As the Pandemic is still around, the ceremony took place from Los Angeles and New York, with nominees taking part from locations around the world.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the event from Rainbow Room in New York and Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, respectively.

Chadwick Boseman won the award Chadwick Boseman won Best Performance (Drama), for his role in 'Black Bottom' posthumously.

His wife Taylor Simone Boseman accepted the award on his behalf.

