Bull elephant traps safari car on dam edge but then poses for photographs

A safari car was caught out by a bull elephant while driving on the edge of a reservoir in South Africa.

The vehicle was driving along the earthen dam built up on the artificial lake Grootvlei in Kruger National Park on February 13, when they sighted two bull elephants in the lake.

The filmer commented: "I drove our rented Kombi on to the dam wall to get a better view of the more distant elephant, when it suddenly moved to cut us off from the small turning area at the far end of the dam wall.

"Fortunately, it went through the turning area and disappeared into the thick Mopane bush.

I drove the Kombi off the dam wall, turned around and up onto the track on top of the wall, only to be confronted by the other bull walking directly towards us, and blocking our only exit!

"We were very frightened – the elephant could easily push the Kombi off the two wheel track and down the 15-metre-high embankment.

We closed the car windows, fastened our safety belts and waited until the bull was only about four metres in front of us.

"He was uncertain, pausing often, and then looking like he would descend the dam wall, but then not doing so.

He finally shook his head, crashing his huge ears against it before plunging down the dam wall into the bush below."