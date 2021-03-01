Boris Johnson has defended the Government’s measures to prevent new variants being imported into the country, despite the detection of cases of the Brazilian strain of coronavirus.The Prime Minister told reporters: “We have got one of the toughest border regimes anywhere in the world for stopping people coming in to this country who may have variants of concern.”
PM defends border restrictions as Brazilian strain detected in UK
