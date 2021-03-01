Vaccination system will be streamlined in one week: Harsh Vardhan

Amid difficulties being faced by people On COVID vaccine-dedicated app (Co-WIN) for vaccination, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on March 01 said that the system will be streamlined in around one week.

He said, "We have given some relaxation to state governments.

In the next few days, the walk-in system will be stream-lined, a provision is in place for this.

A certain number of people can go to the centre after taking an appointment through booking.

A certain number of people can walk-in at the centre.

There are many people in the country who can't access or face difficulty in booking.

All these systems will be streamlined within one week.

As of now, there is no issue in the app (Co-WIN)."