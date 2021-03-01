Footage shows FIREBALLS lighting up the sky as the UK is hit with a meteor shower

These incredible security camera videos show FIREBALLS lighting up the sky across the UK during last night's meteor shower.

People were shocked to see fireballs - and sonic booms - lighting up the night sky above their homes last night [February 28] during a sudden meteor shower.

Alex Stoneman checked the NEST security cameras outside both his home and his business.

Commercial photographer Alex, 48, was thrilled to find that his cameras had picked up the FIREBALLS powering across the sky over Midsomer Norton and Bath, Somerset.

The businessman, who runs Alex Stoneman Advertising Photography, said: "My wife and I were both alerted to a notification about the meteor shower from NEST on our phones whilst watching television.

"It was very surreal to see the meteor recorded on security cameras at both work and home at the same time.

"It's amazing that the cameras can capture the meteorites so clearly.

I'd only just put the camera up at home last week!" Over 200 miles away, photographer Brad Caslin couldn't believe it when he spotted a meteorite in the sky near his home in Leeds.

He had been taking photographs of the sky when the meteor suddenly appeared and managed to capture the unusual sight on his camera.