CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: March 1

Good morning, it’s National Minnesota Day!
So, we want to know: What are some of your favorite things about Minnesota?WCCO 4 News - March 1, 2021
Good morning, it’s National Minnesota Day!
So, we want to know: What are some of your favorite things about Minnesota?WCCO 4 News - March 1, 2021
Jason DeRusha reports on the latest on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the chance of snow in Minnesota this weekend (9:00). WCCO..
Good morning, it’s time for your Morning Update! Today, we’re talking about Twins’ Opening Day at Target Field on April 8...