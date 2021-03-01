NO MAN'S LAND Trailer

NO MAN'S LAND Trailer (2021) - Plot synopsis: ONE MISTAKE WILL CHANGE EVERYTHING.

For one family protecting their land on the Texas-Mexico border is everything but one night when confronted with an immigrant family illegally crossing the border Jackson accidentally kills a young boy.

With his father Bill (Frank Grillo - Captain America: The Winter Soldier) attempting to take the blame, Jackson flees the authorities on horseback and crosses the border into Mexico.

Now an “illegal alien” himself, Jackson finds himself face to face with the very fears he imposed on others.

The fear of living on the run.

What lessons will Jackson learn along the way as he discovers the truth behind the land he was taught to despise?

Starring Frank Grillo, Andie MacDowell & Jake Allyn