A restaurant in Jakarta, Indonesia, has placed cardboard cutouts of world leaders in their seating to ensure diners are socially distanced.
Indonesian restaurant uses cardboard cutouts of world leaders to enforce social distancing
Footage from March 1 shows cutouts of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden as well as former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama placed at tables.
Indonesia has had over 1.3 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.