Former Barcelona president reportedly arrested after Catalan police search club's offices

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was among those reportedly arrested after officials searched the Spanish club's offices on Monday (March 1).

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was among those reportedly arrested after officials searched the Spanish club's offices on Monday (March 1).

Footage shows the exterior of the club's headquarters as local media gather outside.

The police operation was conducted after an investigation into the Catalan club's financial issues.

The club released a statement saying: "FC Barcelona have offered up their full collaboration to the legal and police authorities to help make clear facts which are subject to investigation." Catalan police confirmed they made several arrests but did not reveal the identities of those detained.