One of the first woman to work as an automotive designer

Helene Rother is an Automotive Hall of Fame inductee who helped pave the way for women in the automotive industry.

As one of the first women to work as an automotive designer Rother first had to escape Nazi-occupied France.

A refugee in northern Africa Rother headed to the U.S. to begin her career as an interior designer in 1942.

Her designs helped establish a new field in the automotive market.

Her work resisted the basic and simple in favor of the elegant and unique.

