Outreach programs will reduce terrorist recruitment in Kashmir: Indian Army

Speaking on the current situation in the Kashmir Valley post abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, Lt General of GOC (Chinar Corps), BS Raju, on March 01 said that the Indian Army have been able to establish trust and connect with the public through outreach programs which in turn will manifest into lower terrorist recruitment.

"With better outreach programs by Army, civil administration and Police, we have been able to establish greater trust and connect with public.

I believe this will manifest into lower (terrorist) recruitment," BS Raju said.