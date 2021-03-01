Former prime minister David Cameron used his appearance in front of the National Security Strategy Committee to criticise decisions taken on security and aid by his successors.Mr Cameron said Theresa May made a “very bad mistake” allowing the role of cabinet secretary and national security adviser to be merged, with Sir Mark Sedwill holding both roles during her tenure in Downing Street.
Cameron criticises security and aid decisions by successors
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIODuration: 00:45s 0 shares 1 views