Queen shares jokes as she unveils first statue virtually

The Queen has virtually unveiled a statue of herself for the first time, joking how those that see it might be alarmed to think she has paid a surprise visit.Speaking to Australia from thousands of miles away at Windsor Castle, the monarch held a video call with the Governor of South Australia Hieu Van Le, and Steven Marshall, Premier of South Australia.
‘Gracious!’: The Queen pokes fun at herself during first Zoom call to Australia
The Queen has cracked jokes about a new life-sized bronze statue of herself during a rare call.
