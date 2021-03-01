Tiger Woods Makes First Public Statement Since Crash

On Sunday, Tiger Woods took to social media to speak out for the first time since his car accident.

The golf pro sustained a number of injuries in the crash on February 23 and had to undergo extensive surgery to his right leg.

In his message to Twitter, Woods said it was “touching” to see his fellow golfers paying tribute to him.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts, Tiger Woods, via Twitter.

A number of PGA Tour golfers honored Woods at the WGC-Workday Championship by wearing Woods’ signature red shirt and black pants combo.

Among those who paid tribute were Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Champ, Tony Finau and Rory McIlroy.

To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time, Tiger Woods, via Twitter