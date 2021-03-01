Former Aide Responds To Gov. Cuomo's Apology Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation

New York's Attorney General is moving ahead with an investigation into allegations against the governor made by two former aides.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
New York's Attorney General is moving ahead with an investigation into allegations against the governor made by two former aides.
CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Brian Stelter recounts how The New York Times broke the news about a second former aide accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of..
New York's attorney general said her office would hire an independent law firm and oversee its investigation into allegations of..