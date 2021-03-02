Filing your 2020 tax returns with Mercy Housing in Gulfport

Just 45 days left to go as the clock ticks down to the April 15th deadline to file your 2020 tax returns.

Appointment.- - just 45 days left to go, as the- clock ticks down to the - april 15th deadline to file you- 2020 tax return, and as - news 25's toni miles shows us,- the sooner the better,- especially considering the- likely next round of- stimulus money that may be- approved.

- - mercy housing in gulfport is no- accepting tax returns for the - 2020 vita tax filing program, a- free service to qualified - locals, but there are a few - changes this- year those who use this secure- drop-off tax prep service - need to know about.

- julie egressy, executive- director, mercy housing and - human development: "we have to call you for q&a.

The irs has - some rules and laws we have to- follow.

We have to call you for- a question and answer - to make sure we file your taxes- correctly.

Did you get married?- did you change jobs?- things like that.

Once we do- complete your taxes, then we're- going to have to give - you a call back.

We're going to- mail out your taxes for you to- - - - review.

Once you get them,- you're going to have to give us- a call back so we can review- them with you.- i think there's a little- confusion going on."

And they're playing catch up.

- tax filing season was delayed - this year.- the irs began accepting 2020 ta- returns on february 12th ...- later than the typical late - january opening of tax season.- julie egressy, executive- director, mercy housing and - human development: "the covid relief, the stimulus package, i- put us back two weeks just in - getting it submitted to the - irs."

Toni miles, news 25: "and the sooner you get your 2020 tax- return filed, the better, - - - especially when it comes to the- upcoming likely round of more - stimulus- money rolling out."

Julie egressy, executive- director, mercy housing and - human development: "the filing of the taxes is kind of like a- catalyst to make sure you get - stimulus checks in the future.- even if you have a- zero income, if you get social- security, get zero income, you- need to still file taxes, - even if it's zero, just for tha- - stimulus check."

Xuan tran, community outreach specialist,- mercy - housing and human development:- "the deadline to file your taxes is in april, but we- do work year long, so after - april and you're in a position- where you have to do back taxes- we're here all year long."

For more information, you can - call mercy housing at 228 - 896-1945 or visit their website- at www.mhhd.org .

- - - in gulfport, toni miles, news