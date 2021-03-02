Hazel Green advances, Scottsboro falls

Four north alabama teams competeing in the state semi- finals in birmingham monday.

Max cohan brings us the latest from 6a hoops.

The road to the final four has been a long one but the journey isn't over yet for hazel green as the trojans head to their fifth-straight state title game... the trojans got off to a hot start in mondays final four matchup against the yellow jackets behind the sharp shooting of samiya steele -- she finished the game with 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting.

The trojans had three players finish with at least 10 points as the team shot just under 50 percent from the field for the game.

Grace watson finished with an 11 point 11 rebound double-double as the trojans held off a strong performance from nya valentine -- who had a game-high 19 -- to advance to the title game with a 55-44 victory.

Making the finals each year since 2017 head coach tim miller says his girls earned this and he couldn't be prouder of them... tim miller -- hazel green head coach "their motto was something to prove -- so they've proved it and they've gotten back there and now we've just got to go win it."

A trip to the finals was unfortunately not in the cards for scottsboro..

In the teams first appearance in the final four -- things started off rough with turnovers leading to an early spanish fork lead.

The team never let up -- fighting back to tie the game and eventually the lead -- holding it for most of the contest... things looked good for the team with a six point lead in the final quarter -- but the shots stopped falling and spanish fork took this one 65 to 61.

After the loss head coach jason bell said this doesn't make the journey any less special.

Jason bell -- scottsboro head coach "it certainly hurts, but again, moving forward, looking back and having some time to reflect on it, i think everybody's gonna understand in the locker room just how special it was."

So scottsboros first trip to the final four does not result in a title game but for the trojan they'll make an attempt to secure their fourth straight state title on wednesday...in birmingham, max cohan, waay 31 sports..

Trojans girls, go win it all... big congrats to scottsboro on making it this far.... hopefully this trip was the