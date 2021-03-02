Pep Guardiola: 'We can do better'

Pep Guardiola says he will not allow his Manchester City players to relax, insisting "we can do better".City have won their last 20 matches in all competitions to raise the possibility of winning an unprecedented quadruple.They have a 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League heading into Tuesday's clash with Wolves at the Etihad Stadium but Guardiola is not being complacent and is demanding further improvement.