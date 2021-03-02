DOTA Dragon’s Blood Season 1

DOTA Dragon’s Blood Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix Anime - Plot synopsis: A conflicted yet courageous Dragon Knight must use the power of the dragon within to stop a deadly demon in this epic fantasy based on the online game.

They serve Selemene, the Goddess of the Moon - but do they really know whom they serve?

This March, a dark hidden truth will finally be revealed as the battle of the ages begins.

Book 1 Coming March 25 Created by Ashley Miller, the writer of "X-Men: First Class" and "Thor."