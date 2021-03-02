I'm Your Man movie clip

I'm Your Man movie clip - Plot synopsis: Alma is a scientist at the famous Pergamon Museum in Berlin.

In order to obtain research funds for her work, she is persuaded to participate in an extraordinary study.

For three weeks, she has to live with a humanoid robot tailored to her character and needs, whose artificial intelligence is designed to be the perfect life partner for her.

Alma meets Tom, a machine in human form in a class of its own, created solely to make her happy.

A comic-tragic tale about the questions of love, longing and what makes a human being human.

Directed by: Maria Schrader screenplay: Jan Schomburg, Maria Schrader cast: Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens, Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw, Annika Meier, Jürgen Tarrach, Wolfgang Hübsch, Helena Hentschel, Falilou Seck