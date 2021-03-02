Amazon accused of 'systemic racism' in corporate offices by a manager at Amazon.com | Oneindia News

Amazon faces heat as a manager at the Amazon.com has sued the company for discrimination saying it hires Black people for lower positions and promotes them more slowly than white workers, and that she was subjected to harassment.

The lawsuit from Charlotte Newman, a business development head at Amazon Web Services who is Black, said the company suffers from a systemic pattern of insurmountable discrimination, despite its pledge to fight racism and statements of solidarity from Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos.

