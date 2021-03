Ayesha Shroff wishes her darling son Tiger on birthday

Bollywood's action star Tiger Shroff turned 31 on Tuesday.

The handsome hunk kickstarted his birthday celebration with his family and friends including his mother Ayesha Shroff, sister Krishna Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani as they stepped out for dinner on Monday night.

#TigerShroffbirthday #Dishapatani