Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Snowfall and arctic front hit New Hampshire causing power outages

Snowfall and cold temperatures hit New Hampshire on Monday (March 1) causing power outages.

Footage filmed by @GunnarConsolWx in Plymouth shows heavy snowfall.

