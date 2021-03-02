Snowfall and arctic front hit New Hampshire causing power outages

Snowfall and cold temperatures hit New Hampshire on Monday (March 1) causing power outages.
Footage filmed by @GunnarConsolWx in Plymouth shows heavy snowfall.
Snowfall and cold temperatures hit New Hampshire on Monday (March 1) causing power outages.
Footage filmed by @GunnarConsolWx in Plymouth shows heavy snowfall.
Snowfall and cold temperatures hit New Hampshire on Monday (March 1) causing power outages.
Footage filmed by @GunnarConsolWx in Plymouth shows heavy snowfall.
Protesters from Houston United Front Against Fascism gather outside of Senator Ted Cruz’s $2 million home in Houston, Texas, on..
Austin, Texas residents in their vehicles were seen in long lines outside a Chick-fil-A store near the Otis Hotel amid continuing..