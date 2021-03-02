Uttarakhand: Chamoli police resorts to lathi-charge on protesters, CM orders probe| Oneindia News

Demanding that a road in their district be widened, residents of Nandprayag Ghat tried to gherao the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha on Monday, prompting the Chamoli Police to resort to lathi-charge.

The incident is being taken seriously, CM Rawat said adding that a magisterial enquiry has been ordered into the matter.

The demonstration took a violent turn on Monday when demonstrators marched to the Uttarakhand Assembly in the state's summer capital Gairsain during the ongoing Budget session.

