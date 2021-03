Priyanka Gandhi plucks tea leaves with other workers in Assam's Tezpur

Indian National Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on March 2 interacted with women labourers at Sadharu Tea Garden.

These women labourers pluck tea leafs from the tea garden for their livelihood.

Gandhi listened to their grievances during the interaction.

The Congress General Secretary also plucked tea leaves along with them.

Priyanka is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Assam will witness a three-phased election starting from March 27, followed by April 1 and April 6.