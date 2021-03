Mikaela Shiffrin: Don't want to have to choose between 'morality vs being able to do your job'

The Winter Olympics in Beijing are under growing calls for a boycott because of China’s policy on the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the western region of Xinjiang, policy that the US government has deemed “genocide.” Beijing has vehemently denied such accusations and lashed out at what it calls the politicization of sports.

Now one of America’s most prominent Olympians, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, tells CNN she should not have to choose between her morals and her job.