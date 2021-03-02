50,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine heading to Missouri

Three vaccines in the arsonal against covid-19.

The fda granting emergency use authorization for the johnson and johnson vaccine for adults 18 and up.

Alan-this single shot vaccine from johnson and johnson is the third line of defense against covid-19 in the us missouri's top health official says the show me state could get its hands on the vaccine this week.

Dr. randall williams expects missouri to receive 50,000 doses of the j&j vaccine sometime this week health department couldn't come soon enough.

Debra bradley the st joseph health department says she doesn't know if buchanan county will be in that first state rollout of the vaccine but the demand is there.as of monday morning in buchanan county -- the latest numbers show nearly 12- thousand people -- or 9-percent -- have gotten at least one dose.

Only around 4 thousand have been fully vaccinated.bradley says adding another tool to fight this virus will help vaccinate people faster.

"we wanna get vaccine in people.

If people are comfortable with the one shot and that's what they prefer, then we want to be able to have that vaccine and get that into people.

If they're comfortable with the two shots that are frozen then we want to get that into people.

It's just we want to get people vaccinated."

The johnson and johnson vaccine has a few differences from the first pair of vaccines authorized for emergency use- pfizer and moderna.

First- the j&j vaccine is a single shot dose that's stored in regular refrigerator temperatures.and unlike pfizer and moderna- the johnson and johnson vaccine was considered highly effective at preventing serious illness...and 100-percent effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.it's expected as early as today that 3-point-9 million doses will ship out..

Including 800-thousand to pharmacies.

Johnson and johnson says it can deliver 20 million doses by the end of march and a total of 100 million by the end of june.

Reporting in studio kilee thomas kq2 news bradley says until the majority of the community receives the vaccine- masks, social distancing and washing your hands is a must.