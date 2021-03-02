Six Dr. Seuss Books Will No Longer Be Distributed Because of Racist Imagery

The company that preserves the Dr. Seuss legacy announced that it will not continue to distribute six of his books because of racist and insensitive imagery.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Six Dr. Seuss books won't be published over racist imagery
The official organization that controls the legacy of Dr. Seuss has announced it will cease sales of six of the author’s..