Tuesday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: PRMW, ACBI

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Primo Water, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of PRMW, for a cost of $14.53 each, for a total investment of $508,375.

Primo Water is trading up about 2.3% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Harrington made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.01M shares at a cost of $12.08 each.

And on Thursday, Thomas M.

Holder bought $205,900 worth of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $20.59 a piece.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Holder in the past twelve months.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday.

Holder was up about 5.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ACBI trading as high as $21.67 at last check today.