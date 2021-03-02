Lewis Hamilton: Eighth world title will not be deciding factor on my future
Sir Lewis Hamilton has said winning a record-breaking eighth world championship will not determine whether he quits Formula One at the end of the year.Hamilton’s bid for a title which would move him clear of Michael Schumacher to become the most decorated driver in the sport’s history, will be played out against the backdrop of his future on the grid.