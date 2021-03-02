Raw Video: San Francisco Mayor London Breed Announces Move To Red Tier

With new cases of COVID-19 plunging, San Francisco health officials announced that the city was moving into the state’s Red Tier, allowing struggling restaurants to offer indoor dining for the first time in months.
(2/2/21)
With new cases of COVID-19 plunging, San Francisco health officials announced that the city was moving into the state’s Red Tier, allowing struggling restaurants to offer indoor dining for the first time in months.
(2/2/21)
San Francisco is moving back in the Red Tier, allowing for more businesses to reopen and fewer restrictions. Betty Yu tells us some..
Betty Yu reports on numbers indicated San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties could soon move to Red Tier (2-17-2021)