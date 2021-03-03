PPG Paints Arena Welcomes Back Penguins Fans

A limited number of fans watched the Penguins take on the Flyers after Gov.
Tom Wolf loosened capacity limits.
KDKA's Bryant Reed talked with fans who could not wait to return.
UPMC and the Penguins are teaming up to get shots in arms; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports from PPG Paints Arena.
KDKA's Bryant Reed reports from PPG Paints Arena are being allowed back into a Penguins' game for the first time in nearly a year.