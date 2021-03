World Wildlife Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik makes beautiful sand art at Puri beach | Oneindia News

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrated World Wildlife Day by making a mesmerising sand art at Puri beach.

The sand art has a message, ‘We love our wildlife.’ Highlighting the impact of climate change, Sudarsan urged people to save the environment and wildlife.

World Wildlife Day is celebrated this year under the theme "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet".

#SudarsanPattnaik #WorldWildlifeDay #SandArt