Residents gather in street after earthquake shakes central Greece
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck central Greece on Wednesday (March 3).
The quake's epicentre was recorded 24 kilometres northwest of Larissa in Thessaly, at 12:16 pm local time with a depth of 10 kilometres.
Footage shows worried residents gathering outside the General Hospital of Larissa after the tremors were felt.