Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Residents gather in street after earthquake shakes central Greece

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:18s 0 shares 1 views
Residents gather in street after earthquake shakes central Greece
Residents gather in street after earthquake shakes central Greece
Residents gather in street after earthquake shakes central Greece

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck central Greece on Wednesday (March 3).

The quake's epicentre was recorded 24 kilometres northwest of Larissa in Thessaly, at 12:16 pm local time with a depth of 10 kilometres.

Footage shows worried residents gathering outside the General Hospital of Larissa after the tremors were felt.

You might like