Home shakes as strong earthquake hits central Greece

Chandelier sways as central Greece struck by strong earthquake
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck central Greece on Wednesday (March 3).
The quake's epicentre was recorded 24 kilometres northwest of Larissa in Thessaly at 12:16 pm local time with a depth of 10 kilometres.
Footage shows a resident’s home in Thessaloniki shaking as the tremors interrupted his work and he stood up from his chair with fright.
Sakis Gounas said: "I felt the earthquake shake the building.
It was incredible."
