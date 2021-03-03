Home shakes as strong earthquake hits central Greece

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck central Greece on Wednesday (March 3).

The quake's epicentre was recorded 24 kilometres northwest of Larissa in Thessaly at 12:16 pm local time with a depth of 10 kilometres.

Footage shows a resident’s home in Thessaloniki shaking as the tremors interrupted his work and he stood up from his chair with fright.

Sakis Gounas said: "I felt the earthquake shake the building.

It was incredible."