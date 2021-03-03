‘People have faith in AAP’s work’: Kejriwal as AAP wins 4 seats in MCD bypolls

The AAP on Wednesday won four of the five civic wards in Delhi in a bypoll, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserting that people were desperate to bring the party to power in the three municipal corporations in the national capital.

The AAP, however, suffered a shock defeat in the minority-dominated Chauhan Bangar ward, where Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad of the Congress defeated the party's candidate Mohammad Ishraq Khan by a whopping margin of 10,642 votes.

"The results are an indication of what kind of outcome is expected next year in the civic body polls.

We are waiting for it and will make the city neat and clean," Delhi CM Kejriwal said in an address at the AAP office on DDU Marg, where he reached to celebrate the victory with party workers.

