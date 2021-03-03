On Shraddha's birthday: B-town wishes pour in

Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday on Wednesday.
The actress is currently in Maldives, enjoying her cousin Priyaank Sharma and Shaza pre-wedding functions.
#HappybirthdayShraddhaKapoor
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday on Wednesday.
The actress is currently in Maldives, enjoying her cousin Priyaank Sharma and Shaza pre-wedding functions.
#HappybirthdayShraddhaKapoor
Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older today. Fans of the actress have flooded social media with wishes for their favourite actress...