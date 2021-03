Starmer criticises the Budget which 'papers over the cracks'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons that Chancellor Rishi Sunak's new Budget was one which "papers over the cracks" with no plan to rebuild the "shattered" economy.

Report by Thomasl.

