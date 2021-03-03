Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's quirky 'birthday moves' with brother on Maldives beach

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor has shared a million-dollar video on sister Shraddha Kapoor's birthday.

In the video shared on Instagram, Shraddha is seen showing off some killer birthday moves.

The duo is currently in Maldives, attending the wedding of their cousin Priyaank Sharma.

Shraddha and Siddhanth can be seen making a spectacular entry on the beach.

The duo's quirky dance moves stole the show as their family cheered for them.

Priyaan and Shaza Morani tied the knot in a Christian-style wedding in Maldives this week.

The couple is legally married, following a court marriage in February.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 action-thriller Baaghi 3.

The actor also has a Luv Ranjan film opposite Ranbir Kapoor lined up.