Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Another Record.

During Ronaldo's 600th league game on Feb.

2, .

He became the first player in Europe's top five leagues to score at least 20 goals over 12 consecutive seasons.

The milestone came as he made the third goal in Juventus' 3-0 victory against Spezia.

The first two goals were made by Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa.

Juventus currently sits in third place in Italy's Serie A.

Ronaldo remains the top scorer in Serie A with 20 goals in 21 league games this season