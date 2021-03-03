Donald Trump’s Niece Predicts He Will Only ‘Pretend’ To Run in 2024 To Make Money
Donald Trump’s Niece Predicts He Will Only ‘Pretend’ To Run in 2024 To Make Money

Trump’s niece Mary predicts her uncle will only pretend to run for president in 2024 in order to raise money before dropping out.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.