Solskjaer rues goal drought as Manchester United lose title ground in Palace fog
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United’s lack of goals was a bit of a worry after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.The Red Devils struggled to create chances at Selhurst Park and have fired blanks in three consecutive games after goalless draws with Chelsea and Real Sociedad last month.