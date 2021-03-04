Brazilian COVID-19 variant found in Douglas County

Slashed and he was taken to a hospital.

The brazilian varient of the coronavirus is officially in douglas county& and public health officials say they are doing everything they can to make sure it doesn spread.

But, kezi 9 news reporter evita garza is live in roseburg to show us why theye hoping more people chose to get the vaccine because of it.

Evita?

Ublic health experts tell me the most concerning part about finding the brazilian variant here in oregon is the risk of it spreading futher.they say this varient is one of the most contagious strains of covid-19 in the world.if it starts spreading in our communities, theye worried it could quickly lead to another large spike in cases& and wel be back to square one.

Oregon health authority senior health expert doctor bukhosi dube tells me there a chance people who are already immune to the virus because they already had it could get reinfected by the brazilian strain.

Although there is not enough data to prove it yet, dube says there also a chance that the strain could be resistant to the current vaccines available.

However, he says that shouldn stop people from getting their vaccine.

Phoner:?when it time to get your vaccine, please go out there and get your vaccine.

This is a message to everybody that we need to get as many people as quickly as possible to ensure that we don see anymore variants?

15 seconds here in douglas county, health officials tell me theye trying to look on the bright side of all this.

They say the person who was infected with the brazilian variant has made a full recovery& since the investigation started in january.

They believe the person got the virus when they traveled to south america for work& and eventually brought varient back with them.

They say that person gave the virus to someone in their household& but that person has also made a full recovery.

There has also been no proof of community spread at this time.

On kezi 9 news at six, find out why douglas county public health officials are urging people to be extra careful from now on?especially after confirming the brazilian varient is here in the county.live in