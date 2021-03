DOD releases scathing review of former White House physician

The Department of Defense inspector general issued a scathing review of Rep.

Ronny Jackson during his time serving as the top White House physician, concluding that he made “sexual and denigrating” comments about a female subordinate, violated the policy for drinking alcohol while on a presidential trip and took prescription-strength sleeping medication that prompted concerns from his colleagues about his ability to provide proper care.

CNN’s Brian Todd reports.