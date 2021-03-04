2021 Polestar 2 - Crash & Safety Tests

Polestar 2 receives a 5-star rating in the Euro NCAP safety test, making it one of the safest electric vehicles ever tested by the Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Program) association.

Polestar 2 achieved excellent results in all test criteria.

The hatchback sedan is also convincing in direct comparison with other premium electric cars outside its segment - although it should be noted that these vehicles were evaluated in previous years according to older, less stringent test protocols.

Crash safety, in particular, was of course the top priority for the vehicle developed at the Volvo Safety Center in Gothenburg, Sweden.